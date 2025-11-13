Niagara [Canada], November 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity and underlined India's approach to maritime security through the MAHASAGAR outlook, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and the role as a first responder in the maritime domain.

In his remarks shared on X, he highlighted the imperative of trusted and diversified maritime links and India's efforts in upgrading its shipping infrastructure and developing resilient corridors.

Jaishankar further highlighted the need for better coordination in protecting critical maritime and undersea infrastructure, maritime threats and economic crimes, including piracy, smuggling and IUU fishing merit deeper international collaboration.

He mentioned India's emergence as a first responder in the maritime domain, and the endeavour to deepen HADR partnerships in Indo-Pacific through joint exercises and logistics agreements, and the importance of maritime trade to national and international prosperity in a globalising world.

He noted the central role of resilient ports and secure waterways in securing our collective agenda and highlighted that the UNCLOS must be upheld.

India is attending the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under Canada's presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea.

EAM Jaishankar met with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, taking place in Canada.

On Wednesday, he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas.

On Tuesday, he met his counterparts from Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Germany, further advancing India's diplomatic outreach at the multilateral forum.

The discussions underscore India's active role in global diplomacy and its engagement on key issues, including trade, security, and development.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar's participation highlights India's "continued commitment" to working with global partners.

"EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," the MEA stated. (ANI)

