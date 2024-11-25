Rome [Italy], November 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his counterparts from France, Ukraine, Lebanon, and Croatia at the sidelines of the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome, Italy on Monday.

The Foreign Minister discussed Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and global issues with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot.

"A useful stock-taking of our bilateral partnership. Also discussed Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and global issues," Jaishankar stated in a post.

He also interacted with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman.

"Glad to interact with Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib at the @RomeMEDialogues. Look forward to remaining in touch," he stated.

"Appreciate seeing FM @grlicradman of Croatia at the@RomeMEDialogues.His sentiments for our ties are always positive," Jaishakar said in a subsequent post.

Further during his meeting with Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for "dialogue and diplomacy."

"Good to meet FM of Ukraine @andrii_sybihain Rome today. Useful exchange on advancing our bilateral cooperation. Reiterated India's support for dialogue and diplomacy," he stated.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rome Mediterranean Dialogue where he said that the new element of the relationship between India and the Mediterranean would be connectivity, and called the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor "can be a game changer."

In his opening remarks at the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome, the EAM highlighted the growing significance of connectivity in global relations, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its impact on the region.

He noted that while the conflict has complicated the situation, progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) continues on the eastern side, particularly between India, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Jaishankar pointed out the importance of the I2U2 grouping, which consists of India, Israel, the UAE, and the US, and is expected to become more active in the future.

He also expressed concerns over the escalating situation in West Asia and mentioned that India has been in regular touch with both Israel and Iran to "advocate constraints" and "enhance communication" in an attempt to resolve the conflict between both countries.

The Foreign Minister reiterated India's strong condemnation of terrorism, and the abduction of hostages by Hamas, and affirmed support for reaching a ceasefire.

Jaishankar, however, also emphasised the need to abide by international humanitarian law and called large-scale civilian casualties "unacceptable."

"Today I focus my remarks on the conflicts. The situation in the Middle East is obviously deeply concerning, both for what has happened and what may still come. India unequivocally condemns terrorism and hostage-taking. It also regards large-scale civilian casualties in military operations to be unacceptable. International humanitarian law cannot be disregarded in immediate terms. We should all support a ceasefire," EAM Jaishankar said. (ANI)

