Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he met Minister Mahendra Gondeea and Deputy Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen of Mauritius in Bhubaneshwar on the sidelines on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Jaishankar said he jointly met the PBD delegation from Mauritius and appreciated their sentiments in celebration of their roots.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Bodies of 2 Israeli Hostages Recovered by Soldiers in Gaza, Defence Minister Says.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet Minister Mahendra Gondeea and Deputy Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen of Mauritius today in Bhubaneswar on the sidelines of the PBD 2025. Also jointly met the 18th PBD delegation from Mauritius. Appreciate their warm sentiments and active participation in the celebration of our shared connect and roots."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1877003041158861087

Also Read | Meta Tries Letting Facebook Marketplace Users View EBay Listings as Way to Resolve European Union Charges.

Jaishankar also met Minister of Digital Malaysia, Gobind Singh Deo.

"Good to meet Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo of Malaysia today. Discussed the growing India-Malaysia digital cooperation. Also jointly interacted with a diaspora delegation from Malaysia participating in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025. Glad to witness their strong interest in India's progress."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1876996820175368297

Jaishankar also met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the Pravasi Bhartiya Business Leaders meeting on PBD sidelines.

"Pleased to join CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the Pravasi Bhartiya Business Leaders meeting, on the sidelines of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025. Underlined PM Narendra Modi Government's steadfast commitment to Mission Purvodaya, and the role of Odisha to its success. Highlighted Odisha's potential in 3Ts- Trade Technology Tourism - that makes it an excellent investment destination."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1876921141572292653

Jaishankar inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar today along with Majhi.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1876884045432266908

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to inaugurate the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar today along with CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Cabinet colleague Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Ministers Kirti Vardhan Singh, Pabitra Margherita & Raksha Khadse and Newsweek CEO Dev Pragad. The customary conclave of our younger generation as part of the PBD celebrations is a testimony to their vital role and significant contribution in the building of a Viksit Bharat and 's global image." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)