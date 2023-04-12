Jinja [Uganda], April 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Uganda's Jinja, at the source of the Nile river.

Jinja is a town in southern Uganda, on the shore of Lake Victoria.

The source of the Nile, at Coronation Park, is marked by a garden and a monument honouring British explorer John Hanning Speke.

"Honoured to pay homage to Bapu, the apostle of peace and non-violence, in Jinja at the source of the Nile," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

"Gandhiji's ashes, immersed in the Nile, reflects the universality of his message. And also his deep and abiding bond with Africa," the EAM further wrote.

EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the two countries.

Marking a milestone in Indian-Uganda bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar inaugurated the first foreign campus of India's National Forensic Sciences University in Jinja, Uganda on Wednesday.

"A personal vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its international footprint is a matter of particular satisfaction," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also highlighted that this was a proud day for India, a proud day for Uganda and for the India-Uganda relationship. The inauguration of NFSU's Uganda campus is an example of practical cooperation between the two nations, he added.

Mentioning the courses offered by this university - Forensic Sciences in behavioural sciences, cyber security, digital forensics and allied sciences - Jaishakar said that he was confident that these courses will be in high demand and will bring immense benefits to all the stakeholders in Uganda and in Africa.

In his remarks at the inauguration of the NFSU in Uganda, Jaishankar said, "India's National Forensic Sciences University is opening its campus in Uganda, partnering with the Ugandan People's Defence Forces. This is the first foreign campus of the National Forensic Sciences University. Even more important, it is actually the first government University of India opening a campus anywhere abroad in the world."

Jaishankar on Monday met Uganda's President Yoweri K Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

"Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains.

"Discussed cooperation in trade & investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains. Congratulated Uganda on assuming the chairship of the NAM and affirmed our strong coordination at multilateral forums including the United Nations," the EAM tweeted. (ANI)

