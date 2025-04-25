New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Faisal bin Farhan, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The two also discussed the cross-border linkages of the attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a telecon with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages."

Earlier on April 23, During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia, both Indian and Saudi sides condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both sides agreed that there can be no justification for terrorism.

"Both sides strongly condemned the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians. In this context, the two sides condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and emphasized that this remains one of the gravest threats to humanity," the statement read.

"They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture," the statement added.

Both sides acknowledged the cooperation with each other in counter terrorism and rejected the use of terrorism against other nations.

"They welcomed the excellent cooperation between the two sides in counter-terrorism and the terror financing. They condemned cross-border terrorism, and called on all States to reject the use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure where it exists, and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly. Both sides stressed the need to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, he cut short his visit following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. (ANI)

