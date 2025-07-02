Washington, Jul 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and discussed opportunities for a deeper bilateral energy partnership.

Jaishankar is in the US on an official visit at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"A useful conversation with US @ENERGY @SecretaryWright in Washington DC this evening. Spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. And opportunities for a deeper India-US energy partnership," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting on Tuesday.

Jaishankar earlier met with Rubio and discussed bilateral partnership and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth during which they discussed advancing the defence partnership between the two countries. PTI

