Puri (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, accompanied by his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, began his Odisha visit by paying respects at the iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri. Sharing his sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar posted, "Blessed to have darshan of Lord Jagannath ji at Puri today. Prayed for peace, prosperity and harmony for all. Jai Jagannath!"

The EAM also made a stop at the Raghurajpur Arts village and urged delegates at the PBD to visit the village. The heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur is best known for its Pattachitra art. The art form is used to decorate Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The attachment with the holy trinity elevated this art form helped it gain prominence.

"Great to visit the Raghurajpur Arts village. 18 PBD is an apt occasion to showcase the rich and diverse arts and crafts of Odisha. Hope our Pravasis will also visit and appreciate our heritage and traditions," he posted on X.

Ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, the External Affairs Minister also visited the renowned Sun Temple in Konark. He described the site as a remarkable embodiment of India's rich heritage and creative spirit.

Urging Pravasi Bharatiya delegates to explore the historic landmark, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Delighted to visit the magnificent Sun Temple in Konark today. A testimony to our heritage and creativity, Konark is a must-visit for all our Pravasi friends visiting Bhubaneswar over the coming days."

While addressing reporters, Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit these revered sites, stating, "I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to do darshan (of Lord Jagannath). There couldn't have been a better start to a visit to Odisha."

He also acknowledged the significant preparations made by the Odisha government for the PBD Convention, adding, "Our CM and Odisha administration have put in a lot of effort (for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas). The President and the PM will also come. It will be a good opportunity to showcase Odisha."

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is set to take place from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in collaboration with the State Government of Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the event on January 9 at 10:00 am.

This year's convention theme, "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat," underscores the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in shaping a developed India. Over 50 countries are represented, with a large number of diaspora members registered to participate in the flagship event, which aims to connect the global Indian community and foster collaborative engagement. (ANI)

