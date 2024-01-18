Kampala, Jan 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday arrived in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala to represent India at the two-day summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) beginning Friday.

"Looking forward to engaging colleagues over the coming two days," Jaishankar posted on X soon after his arrival here.

He also shared some photographs of his visit and wrote, "Arrived in Kampala to represent India at the 19th NAM Summit."

India has provided Uganda 10 buses, five ambulances, 10 tractors and some flag poles as part of assistance to support the country in hosting summits of the NAM and G77 grouping.

Jaishankar's visit to Kampala is part of his two-nation tour to Uganda and Nigeria.

From Kampala, the external affairs minister will travel to Nigeria for a three-day visit from January 21, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release in New Delhi ahead of his visit.

The NAM Summit under the leadership of Uganda brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance, it said.

The theme of the summit is 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence', and it will be preceded by deliberations at the ministerial and senior officials levels.

Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM foreign ministers' meeting.

"India wholeheartedly supports Uganda's theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with the NAM under Uganda's leadership. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement," the MEA said.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, Jaishankar is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from several other NAM member states.

