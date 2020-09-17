New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and lauded his leadership which has enhanced India's standing at the world stage.

"Join the nation in felicitating Prime Minister @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. His leadership has enhanced India's standing on the world stage. Wish him good health and many more years in service of the nation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi turns 70 today. Wishes poured in for PM Modi from all corners on his birthday.

The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the Prime Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri among others extend their greetings on the occasion.

Nepal Prime Minister and Finnish Prime Minister are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greeting to the Indian Prime Minister.

The BJP has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday.

The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)

