New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Russia from August 19-21, during which he called upon President Vladimir Putin, held meetings with Deputy First PM Denis Manturov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

As per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the external affairs minister held wide-ranging discussions on several issues, such as terrorism, and regional developments such as those in Ukraine, West Asia and Afghanistan.

EAM also co-chaired the 26th session of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

As per the MEA, during the visit, Jaishankar also interacted with prominent scholars and think tanks.

During his call on President Putin, the external affairs minister conveyed personal greetings of PM Modi and discussed key issues of the bilateral agenda and contemporary global issues of mutual interest, including the developments related to Ukraine.

On August 20, EAM co-chaired the 26th Session of the IRIGC-TEC with First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. It was emphasized that addressing tariff and non-tariff trade barriers, removing bottlenecks in logistics, promoting connectivity, effecting payment mechanisms smoothly, timely finalization and execution of the Programme of Economic Cooperation till 2030, the early conclusion of the India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA, whose terms of reference were finalised, and regular interaction between the businesses of the two countries, were among the key elements for timely achievement of the revised bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030, the MEA statement said.

The importance of sustaining energy cooperation through trade and investments was also highlighted. The issue of mobility of Indian skilled workers, especially in IT, construction, and engineering, was also discussed. Following the conclusion of the Plenary Session, the Co-Chairs signed a Protocol for the 26th Session of IRIGC-TEC.

As per the statement, EAM and Manturov spoke at the India-Russia Business Forum which followed the IRIGC-TEC meetings. The Forum saw participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including officials as well as representatives from businesses and industries from both sides. It was considered to have a coordination mechanism between the Business Forum and the different Working Groups of the IRIGC.

"On August 21, EAM met Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India-Russia bilateral relations, including in sectors like trade and economic cooperation, various connectivity initiatives, political, defence and military-technical cooperation, fast-tracking of opening of two new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. On global and multilateral cooperation, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to reform of global governance, and collaboration in G20, BRICS and the SCO. EAM underlined the imperative to expand and energise the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities", the statement said.

Significantly, regional developments such as those in Ukraine, the Middle East, West Asia and Afghanistan were discussed.

Jaishankar reiterated India's approach to emphasise dialogue and diplomacy as essential to resolving differences.

The EAM also raised the issue of Indians serving in the Russian Army and hoped for an expeditious resolution of the pending cases.

On the front of terrorism, both sides resolved to fight jointly against all forms and manifestations of terrorism. EAM conveyed India's strong resolve to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and its sovereign right to defend Indian citizens against cross-border terrorism.

The statement said that both sides discussed preparations for the forthcoming Annual Summit between the leaders, including its key deliverables and outcomes. Jaishankar invited Lavrov to pay a visit to India at a mutually convenient date to continue their dialogue. (ANI)

