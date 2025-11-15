New York [US], November 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired the Consul Generals Conference and appreciated the Embassy and Consulates for strengthening India-US ties.

Jaishankar reviewed bilateral ties with the US.

In a post on X, he said, "Chaired a Consul Generals Conference in New York today, attended by Embassy of India in Washington DC, Consulate General of India in New York, Consulate General of India in Los Angeles, Consulate General of India in Seattle, Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Consulate General of India in Atlanta, Consulate General of India in Houston, Consulate General of India in Chicago and Consulate General of India in Boston. Reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy and Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership."

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X, "Team CGI New York was honoured to welcome External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. His vision, guidance and leadership strengthen our commitment to work for the India-USA partnership."

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday and discussed the current global order, regional flashpoints and the role of multilateralism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he valued Guterres' assessment of global developments and thanked him for his "clear and consistent support" for India's growth.

"Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots. Thank him for clear and consistent support for India's growth and development. Look forward to welcoming him in India," he wrote.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where India is participating as an invited partner during Canada's presidency.Earlier, Jaishankar attended the G7 Outreach Session on energy security and critical minerals. He emphasised that India is willing to work constructively with its global partners and highlighted the need to reduce dependence and enhance resilience in supply chains.

Highlighting the Indian perspective, he said that India is open to working constructively with international partners and underlined that greater cooperation is the way forward. (ANI)

