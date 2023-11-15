Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): People who lost their homes in last year's earthquake the Gayan district of southeastern Paktika province in Afghanistan continue to remain without a roof over their heads, reported TOLO News.

The devastating earthquake of 6.1 magnitude in June 2022 destroyed an estimated almost 7,000 buildings in the region and caused widespread damage

Also Read | Russia Horror: Mother Throws Newborn Child Into Red-Hot Kitchen Stove in Primorsky’s Olenevod Village, Confesses to Killing Premature Baby.

While over 2,700 buildings are still under construction and that work is planned to begin on 800 houses in the future, 850 houses have already been repaired and more than 3,000 houses remain unfinished, TOLO News reported.

"7,461 houses were completely destroyed in the earthquake, about 8,500 houses were built and handed to the people; more than 2,700 houses are being worked on, and another 800 houses are on the UNHCR list, and the remaining houses still remain without any construction," Khaama Press quoted Mohammad, deputy of the Gayan district, as saying.

Also Read | NASA, ISRO Gearing Up to Launch Joint Space Mission to Map Globe Every 12 Days; Synthetic Aperture Radar To Be Launched Aboard GSLV Mark-II in 2024.

People in the district are pleading with the present administration and its allies for assistance in building the last few homes.

They said that a number of elderly and children perished in the winter months as a result of a lack of shelter.

"Last winter many people lost their lives due to the cold weather," said Abdullah Jan, a Gayan resident, according to Khaama Press.

"I am asking the organizations to take action before the arrival of winter, otherwise if we face heavy rain, it will be difficult for us," said Zarif Jan, another Gayan resident.

In addition to building shelters, people living in the Gayan Paktika district have urged the government to focus on building roads, health facilities, and other aspects of their life.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the country's economic situation has deteriorated. The Afghans have repeatedly complained of lack of basic amenities under the interim government and the country is now heavily dependent on humanitarian aid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)