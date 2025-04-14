Naypyitaw [Myanmar], April 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Myanmar on Monday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 14/04/2025 01:32:31 IST, Lat: 19.78 N, Long: 95.49 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in response to a formal request from the Government of Myanmar, a specialist team of Indian Army Engineers arrived in the country on 6 April 2025 under Operation Brahma, further reaffirming India's ongoing commitment to regional support and humanitarian relief.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said, "After assessing several earthquake affected sites in Naypyitaw & Mandalay, the safety & demolition specialist engineers team from India assisted concerned Myanmar authorities in assessing the Old Ava railway bridge on Irrawaddy River in Mandalay today."

According to the Indian Army, the Engineer Recce Team--led by the unit's Commanding Officer and comprising one officer and five personnel--has been deployed to assess earthquake-affected infrastructure in the Mandalay and Naypyitaw regions.

The deployment marks a crucial phase in India's continued efforts to support Myanmar following the deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the nation on 28 March. The team has been conducting a comprehensive assessment of damaged structures and facilities, providing critical technical input to guide ongoing relief and reconstruction measures.

Operation Brahma has been India's dedicated humanitarian outreach to Myanmar in the wake of the disaster. As part of this initiative, India has also extended aid to the Indian diaspora in the Yangon region.

The Embassy of India in Myanmar stated that Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over 15 tonnes of rice, cooking oil, and foodstuff to a local community relief group. The Consulate General of India in Mandalay similarly contributed by providing a generator set, water purifier, and cooking oil to the Ambika temple kitchen, which is currently serving meals to 4,000 people daily. (ANI)

