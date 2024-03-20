Islamabad, March 20: An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck Pakistan on the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The earthquake occurred at 2:57 am (IST) and its depth was measured at 105 km. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Balochistan Province.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 20-03-2024, 02:57:11 IST, Lat: 29.74 & Long: 65.93, Depth: 105 Km, Location: Pakistan," the National Centre of Seismology posted on social media platform X. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan.

In January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan.

In January only, another 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dawn reported.

The report said that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)