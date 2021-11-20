Kabul [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 316 kilometres south of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 19:33:52 IST, Lat: 31.73 & Long: 69.65, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 316km S of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

