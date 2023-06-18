Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 18: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit 295 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 2:16 am at a depth of 10 km. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Strong Tremors Felt in Bhaderwah Valley, Residents Rush Out of Their Homes.

Quake Hits Ladakh

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 02:16:49 IST, Lat: 35.85 & Long: 80.08, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 295km NE of Leh, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/19guI3bA8U@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/MTWUZs3JxK — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 17, 2023

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 02:16:49 IST, Lat: 35.85 & Long: 80.08, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 295km NE of Leh, Ladakh," tweeted NCS.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)