Lima, December 10: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale struck 57 km SSW of Paracas, Peru on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The tremors were felt at 17:22:49 (UTC+05:30), and the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10.0 km. Earthquake in Peru: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Strikes Atiquipa.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 14.355°S and, Longitude: 76.461°W, respectively. No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details awaited.

