Jakarta [Indonesia], November 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck the Molucca Sea on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08:18 am today at a depth of 110 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 22-11-2023, 08:18:54 IST, Lat: 1.76 & Long: 127.10, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: Molucca Sea" NCS said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this year, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit the northern part of Molucca Sea on April 21 at 3:51 pm (local time, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 72 kms. A post on the official Twitter handle of NCS read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 21-04-2023, 15:51:18 IST, Lat: 2.77 & Long: 127.08, Depth: 72 Km, Location: Northern Malucca Sea."

Moreover, in April only, earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 16 km West Southwest of Sabang, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. (ANI)

