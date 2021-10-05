Qarchi Gak [Afghanistan], October 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan near Qarchi Gak on Tuesday afternoon.

The earthquake struck at 07:59:57 GMT on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg Loses Nearly $7 Billion in Hours After Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Suffer Global Outage: Reports.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.865 degrees north latitude and 66.6796 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)