Cairo, Mar 4 (AP) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Friday that Arab leaders have endorsed Egypt's postwar plan for the Gaza Strip that would allow its roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain in the territory.

Meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, the leaders endorsed a counterproposal to President Donald Trump's plan to depopulate the territory and redevelop it as a beach destination.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls Spat With US President Donald Trump 'Regrettable', Says Ready To Negotiate Peace Deal Immediately.

It was unclear if Israel or the United States would accept the Egyptian plan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)