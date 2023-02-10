New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): El Salvador supported India for United Nations Security Council candidature, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after meeting his San Salvador counterpart Alexandra Hill Tinoco.

In the meeting, Tinoco and Jaishankar discussed health cooperation, solar activities, capacity building, and expanding commerce.

"Delighted to meet FM @CancillerAleHT of El Salvador today afternoon in New Delhi. Discussed health cooperation, solar activities, capacity building, and expanding commerce. Welcomed support for our UNSC candidature. Look forward to closer engagement with SICA," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India and Slovakia held Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Friday. Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Slovakian side was led by Michal Pavuk, Director General for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a press statement by the MEA.

India and Slovakia are celebrating 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries share a robust bilateral relationship and have regular exchanges at both political and official levels. Trade between India and Slovakia has reached new highs in recent years, despite the adverse effects of the pandemic.

The FOC provided an opportunity for reviewing bilateral engagements and for exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in the neighborhoods of India and Slovakia, the EU, the Ukraine conflict, India's Presidency of G20, and cooperation in multilateral fora, and UNSC reforms. Both sides also discussed furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments, health and pharmaceuticals, S&T, defence, and cultural linkages.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in Bratislava, as per the official statement. (ANI)

