Washington DC [US], January 15 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday called the inventor of Diet Coke a 'genius' as his love for coke is well known.

Musk shared an image of US President-elect Donald Trump with Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey as the latter gifted him a custom commemorative bottle of Diet Coke.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1879392752494080085

"The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius," the post read.

Trump's Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin also shared a photo of the glass bottle and a note accompanying it. The glass bottle features a unique label showcasing an image of the White House along with the slogan, "The Inauguration of the President of the United States Donald J. Trump."

A note beside the bottle reads, "Founded 126 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company takes great pride in producing hundreds of brands that people enjoy. Along with our 60+ independent bottling partners, the Coca-Cola system generates $58+ billion in U.S. economic activity annually and supports more than 860,000 jobs in the United States. We're proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the U.S. presidential inauguration with a commemorative [bottle]".

https://x.com/margomartin/status/1879330618225676448

Donald Trump's love affair with Coke is an old one.

In 2012, he said in a post on X, "I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke."

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/257552283850653696

Elon Musk himself admitted about his 'drinking problem'.

Earlier on January 9, he shared a picture of his bedside table filled with six empty cans of diet coke.

"I have a drinking problem," Musk said in a post on X.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1877400624213668138

After US President Joe Biden took office, it appeared on January 22, 2021 that he removed the 'Diet Coke' button installed on the presidential desk by his predecessor Donald Trump, who was devoted to the soda drink.

The Hill reported that Trump, a soda devotee, reportedly had the button put in place on the Resolute Desk in order to "keep the carbonated beverages flowing". When pressed, a staffer would be summoned to provide the drink to the thirsty commander in chief.

Trump would regularly consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, as per media reports. (ANI)

