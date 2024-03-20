Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported on the country's employment rates for the month of February 2024.

Seasonally adjusted data, in February 2024 (compared with January 2024), among persons aged 15 and over, the participation rate in the labour force was 62.5 per cent (same as in January).

The employment rate (the percentage of employed persons out of the total population) was 60.5 per cent, compared to 60.4 per cent in January.

The unemployment rate in the labour force was 3.3 per cent , up from 3.2 per cent in January.

According to the original data, in February 2024 (compared with January 2024), among persons aged 15 and over, the participation rate in the labour force was 62.6 per cent (same as in January).

The employment rate (the percentage of employed persons out of the total population) was 60.6 per cent, compared to 60.4 per cent in January.

The unemployment rate from the labor force was 3.2 per cent, compared to 3.4 per cent in January.

The employment rate excluding persons temporarily absent from work all week due to economic reasons was 59.9 per cent, up from 59.5 per cent in January.

The percentage of persons temporarily absent from work all week according to selected reasons: economic reasons 21.7 per cent (up from 21.5 per cent in January); reserves 25.8 per cent ( down from 37.4 per cent in January), other 1.1 per cent ( down from 1.7 per cent in January).

The percentage of men temporarily absent from work all week according to selected reasons, economic reasons 25.3 per cent (up from 20.9 per cent in January), reserves 44.1 per cent (down from 58.2 per cent in January), other 1.6 per cent (up from 1.2 per cent in January).

The percentage of women temporarily absent from work all week according to selected reasons: economic reasons 17.9per cent (down from 22.3 per cent in January), reserves 6.2 per cent (down from 9 per cent in January), other 0.7 per cent (down from 2.2 per cent in January).(ANI/TPS)

