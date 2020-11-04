Helsinki [Finland], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Estonia has registered a record-high daily increase of 208 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total tally to 5,333, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

"A record number of 208 COVID-19 cases detected per day was recorded in Estonia. The COVID-19 virus was diagnosed in 5,333 Estonians in various regions of the country. More than 269,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Estonia since 31 January. Forty-four patients are being treated in hospitals, two of them are on ventilators," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus in the Baltic country has reached 73, the ministry added.

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the preceding two weeks in the country stood at 87.44, the ministry said.

Despite the deteriorating epidemiological situation, the Estonian authorities said earlier on Wednesday that they did not yet plan to introduce additional restrictive measures, as the country was now better prepared for the pandemic than in the spring. (ANI/Sputnik)

