Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 21 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Airways announced its preparation to welcome more than 4 million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport during the summer season between 20th June and 30th September 2023.

A high volume of travellers will be joining locally in Abu Dhabi, with the remainder connecting from across Etihad's extensive network of 66 destinations, including new summer routes to Lisbon, Malaga and Mykonos, which launched over the weekend.

Etihad's upgraded online check-in allows guests to complete passport and visa checks prior to reaching the airport. The Auto Doc Check feature ensures guests have met all relevant travel and visa requirements for a hassle-free airport experience.

In addition, the airline's self-service bag drop facility provides a quicker and more efficient check-in process, accommodating a greater number of guests and minimising queue times.

Once checked-in online, the self-service facilities allow travellers to seamlessly retrieve their booking, print the bag-tag and process their bags on time.

Shaeb Al Najjar, General Manager of Hub Operations at Etihad Airways, said, "We are also looking to welcome pilgrims, whether they are starting their journey from the UAE or connecting from other destinations across our extensive network. Thanks to Etihad's award-winning cabin crew, family-friendly offerings, and cabin propositions, guests can expect the best travel experiences. By embracing cutting-edge technologies, we can deliver a more seamless and personalised experience for our guests." (ANI/WAM)

