Brussels, Apr 5 (AP) The European Union says 19 Russian diplomats are being expelled from Belgium.

The move comes amid blistering criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine and discussions on a new set of sanctions targeting the Kremlin for the Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour.

“I decided to designate persona non grata a number of officials of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU for engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a video statement Tuesday.

He said the Russian envoy was being summoned to the EU to explain the move. (AP)

