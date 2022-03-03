Brussels, Mar 3 (AP) With close to a million of refugees fleeing Ukraine already in the eastern nations of the European Union, the EU member states decided on Thursday to grant them temporary protection and residency permits.

EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Thursday that millions more were expected to move into the 27-nation bloc to seek shelter, employment and education for the young.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Tasks of Ukraine ‘Special Operation’ Will Be Completed in Any Case; Vladimir Putin to Emmanuel Macron.

Johansson called the quick adoption of the protection rules a “historic result” and said “the EU stands united to save lives.”

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Ukraine Destroys Columns of Russian Troops, Says Defense Ministry.

The EU Commission has already promised at least 500 million euros (USD 560 million) in humanitarian aid for the refugees. Johansson pointed to nations like Poland, where the population has gone out of its way to be welcoming to the refugees, as an example for others to follow.

“They need financial support now because they're going to have to find accommodation for people to have to find schools for the children,” she said.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)