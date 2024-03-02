Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 2 (ANI): The World Food Programme announced that the European Union has provided a 21 million euro contribution to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, according to Khaama Press.

The office declared on Friday that around 300,000 people in Afghanistan are expected to benefit from the fund.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Become Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Time.

The primary aim of this assistance is to improve food security and nutrition in Afghanistan, as the European Union stated.

Rafaela Iodice, the EU official in Afghanistan, said that the European Union will continue its assistance to the people of Afghanistan, as reported by Khaama Press.

Also Read | Pakistan: Mahmood Khan Achakzai Nominated by Imran Khan As Presidential Candidate Against Asif Ali Zardari.

This comes at a time when the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, stated that the organisation has only been able to secure three per cent of the required budget to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The recent earthquakes in the country and the expulsion of migrants from neighbouring countries are raising the need for aid in Afghanistan.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with millions of people facing extreme poverty, displacement, and food insecurity, Khaama Press reported.

Moreover, years of conflict, political instability, and the Taliban's return to power have exacerbated these challenges.

Reportedly, many families in the country lack access to necessities such as clean water, sanitation facilities and healthcare.

The ongoing violence and insecurity have also hindered humanitarian aid delivery, which has further worsened the condition of vulnerable people in Afghanistan.

Additionally, there is a severe shortage of shelters for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees returning to Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

Furthermore, the Taliban's imposition of strict restrictions on women's rights has had a devastating impact on their access to education and employment opportunities.

Afghan women and girls have been facing significant barriers to attending school or pursuing careers, denying them essential pathways to empowerment and economic independence.

Moreover, the international community should prioritize the protection and support of Afghan women's rights as part of broader humanitarian efforts in the country, Khama Press reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)