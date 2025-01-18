Pristina (Kosovo), Jan 18 (AP) An election observation mission has been set up by the European Union to oversee parliamentary elections in Kosovo scheduled for February 9.

The poll is expected to be a key test for Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose governing party won in a landslide in the 2021. Tensions with neighbouring Serbia remain tense.

A team of 100 observers will monitor the election process, underlining "continuous EU support for Kosovo to further strengthen its democratic governance," Nathalie Loiseau, the French member of the European Parliament who has been appointed as chief of the mission, said Saturday.

She said the election will “showcase the plurality of Kosovo's political landscape.”

In all, 27 political groupings will run for 120 seats in the parliament. About 100,000 voted registered abroad have already started casting postal ballots. The Serb minority has 10 secured seats in the parliament.

Ethnic Serbs make up about 2.3 per cent of Kosovo's 1.6 million population, according to a 2024 census. Serbs largely boycotted the census and have not accepted those figures, calling them too low.

Loiseau said the elections are being held "at a moment when democracies are questioned, sometimes under threat globally...so the importance of having a vibrant democracy in Kosovo has never been bigger.”

Kosovo's relations with neighbouring Serbia remain tense since the former Serbian province declared independence in 2008, which Belgrade doesn't recognise. The declaration followed NATO's 78-day bombing campaign in 1999 that ended a war between Serbia and ethnic Albanian separatists.

Both the EU and the United States have been urging both sides to implement agreements reached two years ago that include a commitment by Kosovo to establish an Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities. Serbia was also expected to deliver on the de facto recognition of Kosovo. (AP)

