New Delhi, January 18: TikTok ban may soon be implemented in the United States due to concerns over security risks associated with the app. In April 2024, President Joe Biden passed a law mandating that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company to sell its stake in the app or face a ban.

In response, ByteDance has appealed to the US Supreme Court, seeking to postpone the implementation of the TikTok ban in the country. The US Supreme Court has upheld a law that prohibits TikTok from operating in the US unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells the platform by January 19, 2025 (Sunday). TikTok Ban To Be Revoked by Donald Trump? After Supreme Court's Decision, CEO Shou Chew Releases Video, Thanks US President-Elect for His Commitment To Find Solution That Keeps TikTok Available.

TikTok Ban: ByteDance Platform Issue Statement on Possible Shutdown in US

Statement on Possible Shutdown The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 18, 2025

The White House released a statement on January 17, 2025. President Biden has been consistent in his stance on TikTok, advocating for the platform to stay accessible to Americans but under American ownership or other ownership that resolves the national security concerns raised by Congress in developing the law. Due to timing, the current Administration acknowledges that implementing these measures will fall to the succeeding Administration, which begins on Monday.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew shared a video on January 17, 2025. He said, "We have been fighting to protect the constitutional right to free speech for the more than 170 million Americans, who use our platform every day to connect, create, discover, and achieve their dreams." TikTok has issued a statement about a possible shutdown in the United States, citing a lack of clarity from the Biden administration and the Department of Justice.

On January 18, 2025, TikTok announced it might have to suspend operations on January 19, 2025. The platform serves over 170 million American users. ByteDance’s short-video-making platform said, “Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19.” TikTok Ban Imminent in US: List of Countries Where ByteDance’s Short-Video Making App Is Banned Over Risk of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

There were speculations that Elon Musk may purchase TikTok's US division. However, TikTok has dismissed any intentions to sell its US division to Elon Musk. Additionally, YouTuber MrBeast has also shown interest in acquiring TikTok to prevent its ban in the United States. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and investor, has made a cash offer of USD 20 billion to acquire ByteDance's TikTok, as the app faces the possibility of a ban in the US on January 19, 2025. He stated, "Right now, USD 20 billion is on the table, cash, cash, USD 20 billion."

