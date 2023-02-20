Brussels, Feb 20 (AP) The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on two organisations and 32 Iranians, including the culture and education ministers, intelligence officials and lawmakers, accused of links to Iran's security crackdown on protesters.

The protests began after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the Islamic Republic's morality police and have grown into one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Also Read | Shark Attack in New Caledonia: Australian Tourist Attacked by Shark on Crowded Beach in Noumea, Succumbs to Injuries.

At least 529 people have been killed in demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran.

Over 19,700 others have been detained by authorities amid a violent crackdown trying to suppress the dissent.

Also Read | Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv to Meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Show Solidarity With Ukrainians As Russia-Ukraine War Nears One Year (Watch Video).

Some people linked to the protests have been executed.

The EU said it had imposed asset freezes and travel bans on the 32 officials and frozen the assets of the two organisations due to their involvement “in serious human rights violations in Iran.”

The 27-nation bloc had already imposed four rounds of sanctions on Iranian officials and organisations — including other ministers, military officers and Iran's morality police — for alleged rights abuses. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)