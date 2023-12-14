Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Brussels, Dec 14 (AP) The European Union decided on Thursday to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

European Council President Charles Michel called it “a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent.”

The decision was announced at a summit gathering leaders of the 27 EU countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision as “a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe.” (AP)

