London, Sep 9 (PTI) The Queen could make anyone she met feel like they were the only person in the room, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said, as he praised the late monarch's unflinching devotion to public service, according to a media report on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

"There were hundreds of events every year which she attended. She was the one - and again it runs in the family, I've seen His Majesty do the same thing - who could go into a room full of people or walk down a crowded street, and everyone she spoke to felt that they were the only person there,” the Church of England leader told the BBC.

"She was never looking over their shoulder to see if there was somebody a bit more interesting. Everybody got her attention,” he said.

Welby also praised the late monarch's devotion to public service.

He said many people around the UK and the world will feel that “part of our lives we've taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there”.

Welby also termed the Queen as someone who “never lost hope” even in the bad moments in her life.

“The Queen constantly showed us the meaning of life – she was joyful, she was humorous, her life was full. But she never, even in bad moments, lost hope,” he said.

“I think part of her great service that was unseen, as one former prime minister I heard say, is that there's only one person in the world that he could talk to and say exactly what he thought and felt and was 100 per cent certain that it would never go any further,” he said.

“And I think that that was a hidden service. She was a place of confidence, and of accumulating wisdom,” he added.

