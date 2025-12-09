Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian Army and the Nepal Army on Tuesday jointly observed a two-day Battalion-level Validation Exercise in Pithoragarh, conducted as part of Exercise SURYAKIRAN-XIX, marking the culmination of an intensive combined training cycle at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh, according to Ministry of Defence.

The validation exercise successfully demonstrated joint Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for Counter-Terrorism operations mandated under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

The drills integrated a range of niche technologies, including ISR and precision-targeting drones, advanced day/night weapon sights, AI-enabled surveillance feeds, unmanned operational and logistics platforms and secure battlefield communication systems.

The exercise highlighted seamless interoperability, synchronised mission planning, and coordinated execution of combined tactical operations in a CT environment at the Battalion, Company, and small-team levels, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Troops rehearsed intelligence-based surgical operations across complex terrains, including the employment of aerial insertion modes to enhance rapid-response capability.

Recognising the importance of shared security and humanitarian preparedness in the strategic Himalayan region, both DGMOs lauded the exercise for strengthening operational synergy, deepening mutual trust and reinforcing the long-standing military brotherhood between the two Armies, the Ministry of Defence stated.

As a symbol of this enduring partnership, the DGMOs jointly planted a Tree of Friendship, reaffirming the timeless bonds and strategic cooperation between India and Nepal.

Exercise SURYAKIRAN-XIX stands as a powerful demonstration of unity, preparedness and partnership for regional peace and stability. (ANI)

