Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 7 (ANI): As part of 'Exercise Vajraprahar 2023', the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Individual Aunmentees (IA) conducted various joint drills on Wednesday.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1732423023591104983?s=20

Also Read | US Dog Attack: Minor Boy Killed, Woman Injured After Two Dogs Charge at Them in House in Oregon.

During the ongoing exercise, troops from both countries conducted exercises in a Mi-17 Heptr at Shillong's Umiam Lake.

Additionally, helocasting operations were also carried out displaying High standards of precision, synergy and professionalism.

Also Read | BBC Gets New Chairman: TV Executive Samir Shah Named New British Broadcasting Corporation Chairman.

The 14th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise, 'Vajra Prahar 2023', commenced at the Joint Training Node, Umroi on November 21, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) informed through an official release earlier.

The US contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) of the US Special Forces. The Indian Army contingent is led by Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.

The ministry added that the joint exercise, conducted between the Indian Army and US Army Special Forcest' aims at sharing best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics.

The first edition was conducted in 2010 in India and the 13th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise was conducted at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), Bakloh (HP). The current edition is being conducted in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, from November 21 to December 11.

During the course of the exercise, both sides will jointly plan and rehearse a series of special operations, counter-terrorism operations, and airborne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain. Key highlights include 'Combat free fall insertion of troops from stand-off distances', 'Waterborne insertion of troops', 'Precision engagement of targets at long ranges', 'Combat air control of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft' besides 'Airborne insertion and sustenance of troops', the MoD release added.

'Exercise Vajra Prahar' has evolved as a mechanism to exchange ideas and share best practices between the Special Forces of both nations, the release stated, adding that it is also a platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the armies of India and the United States of America. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)