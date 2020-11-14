Atlanta (US), Nov 14 (AP) WHY AP HASN'T CALLED GEORGIA:

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points.

Also Read | Bah Ag Moussa, Al-Qaeda Military Leader in Mali, Killed by French Forces.

Under state law in Georgia, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the victory margin is less than 0.5 percentage points.

It is AP's practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

Also under Georgia law, one race in the general election must be audited by hand to check that machines counted ballots accurately.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race and said the tight margin meant a full hand count of ballots was necessary to complete the audit.

AP is monitoring the results of that audit and will reassess the state of the race once it is complete. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)