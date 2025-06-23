Dubai, Jun 23 (AP) Explosions boomed in Qatar on Monday night as witnesses said they saw what appeared to be missiles in the skies over the country.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from Qatari authorities of any attack.

The reports emerged as Qatar closed its airspace amid Iranian threats to retaliate against the United States over its bombing early Sunday of three Iranian nuclear sites. (AP)

