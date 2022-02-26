California [US], February 26 (ANI): Facebook has banned Russian state media from running ads and monetizing the platform over the Russian military operation in Ukraine, said Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of the social network's security policy, on Saturday.

"We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend," Gleicher said in a tweet.

The security policy said that the company is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will keep sharing steps they are taking to protect people on their platform.

Earlier, Facebook had established a Special Operations Center in response to the unfolding military conflict in Ukraine. "It is staffed by experts (including native speakers) so we can closely monitor the situation and act as fast as possible."

The company had said that it launched a new feature in Ukraine that allows people to lock their profiles to provide an extra layer of privacy and security to help people protect themselves online. (ANI)

