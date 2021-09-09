Kabul [Afghanistan] September 9 (ANI): Experts believe that the nomination of FBI wanted criminal Sirajuddin Haqqani, as the Interior Minister of the caretaker the government of Afghanistan is a 'tight slap' on the US.

Seth G Jones, a senior vice president of a Washington-based think tank has said that the new Afghan interior minister is the leader of the proscribed Haqqani network, and is on the FBI wanted list for a long time Sputnik reported.

"Haqqani was well known to the US military and intelligence community, he escaped several attempts to target him. He is a wily and dangerous enemy with American blood on his hands", Jones claimed.

The developments came when the US is remembering the 9/11 attack on the twin towers that killed thousands of Americans.

According to the database, the man is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against US and coalition forces in Afghanistan, Author Jones said in the Wall Street Journal.

Sirajuddin Haqqani become a wanted by the FBI after the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul that killed six people, including an American citizen, Sputnik reported.

The Taliban appointed several hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition.

The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has been appointed Prime Minister with two deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi.

The Haqqani group is known as the 'right arm' of the Taliban and assisting the caretaker government in Afghanistan. (ANI)

