Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of third doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccines against the novel COVID-19 for eligible individuals.

"The use of a single booster dose of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older," the FDA added in a press release.

Also Read | Gender Equality and Educational Opportunities Need To Be Addressed if Africa Is To Join the Global Physics Agenda To Tackle Issues Such As Climate Change.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved the 'mix and match' booster dose in the eligible individuals following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.

"The use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a heterologous (or "mix and match") booster dose among the eligible individuals following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine," the FDA said in a press release.

Also Read | Taliban Beheaded Mahjabin Hakimi, A Member of Afghan Junior Women’s National Volleyball Team: Report.

In addition, the FDA said that it has authorized the use of the Moderna vaccine at least six months after eligible individuals received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals may qualify for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine if they are 65 years of age and older, considered high risk of severe infection or their job exposes them to the novel coronavirus, the release informed.

In addition, the FDA said individuals may receive a booster shot from a different manufacturer compared to the doses they received earlier this year, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)