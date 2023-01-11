Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): After all flights got grounded across the US, the Transport Secretary of the US, Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working to resolve the issue of system outage which resulted and assured that air traffic would soon resume normal operations.

All flights across the US were grounded due to a technical glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) computer system, according to NBC News which reported quoting a source.

In a Tweet, the US Transport Secretary, Pete Buttigieg wrote, "I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates."

Regarding the outage of the FAA, a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said, "We're aware of the FAA's recent Notice to Air Missions system outage, and the ongoing effort to restore normal US airspace operations. We're working closely with the relevant authorities and following careful assessment, continue to operate our schedule of US flights departing from the UK. Due to FAA restrictions, some US departures may be affected by delays and we apologise in advance to affected customers. We encourage customers due to travel today to check their flight status in advance at virginatlantic.com."

According to FAA, all the flights in the sky are safe to land on. Moreover, Normal air traffic operations are also gradually resuming across the US following the overnight outage that affected the computer system of the US regulatory body.

Basically, the pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly as it alerts pilots of any discrepancies like closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location.

"Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the Official Twitter account of the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted.

Moreover, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) also issued an advisory that the United States NOTAM system failed and since then no new amendments have been processed.

"The United States NOTAM system failed at 2028Z. Since then no new NOTAMS or amendments have been processed. Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration or service at this time," the ATCSCC advisory read.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) is part of the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control system in Warrenton, Virginia. (ANI)

