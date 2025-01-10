Washington DC [US], January 10 (ANI): Following the devastating wildfires in California, US President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will cover the costs of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months.

Biden also spoke about the deployment of extensive federal resources, including firefighters, aircraft, and military personnel, to assist in combating the fires and safeguarding affected communities.

In a post on X, he wrote, "I'm announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months. I've told the Governor and officials to spare no expense and do whatever they need to contain the fires and protect families."

In another post, Biden wrote, "I'm surging every federal resource possible to Southern California, including hundreds of federal firefighters, 30 firefighting helicopters and planes, 8 DoD C-130s, and 500 military ground-clearing personnel. We're working with @DeptofDefense to identify what more we can surge."

Notably, wildfires burning out of control in the greater Los Angeles area have killed at least six people and forced nearly 1,80,000 more from their homes. The authorities further said the total number of deaths is unknown, according to a report by NBC News.

The Palisades Fire has burned over 17,234 acres. It has caused the destruction of 1,000 buildings and remains completely uncontained, marking it as the most devastating fire in Los Angeles history.

California governor Newsom informed that the containment of the Palisades Fire is currently at 6 per cent.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Containment of the #PalisadesFire is now at 6%. Thank you to our brave firefighters working around the clock to combat the blaze fueled by hurricane-force winds. Please continue to heed emergency orders from local officials and first responders."

He also informed that 900 additional firefighters are being deployed to battle the Kenneth Fire.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump took a jibe at Governor Gavin Newsom, referring to him as "Governor Gavin Newscum" in a statement.

Trump accused the governor of "incompetence" and urged him to address water management issues to combat the ongoing crisis.

In a statement, Trump said, "Governor Gavin Newscum should immediately go to Northern California and open up the water main, and let the water flow into his dry, starving, burning State, instead of having it go out into the Pacific Ocean."

"It ought to be done right now, no more excuses from this incompetent governor. It's already far too late," the statement added. (ANI)

