Multan [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): The fifth power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance, began here on Monday despite Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's desperate attempts to obstruct it.

According to a report by Dawn, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari have arrived at the venue along with their respective supporters.

While PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be attending via video conferencing as he was earlier tested COVID-19 positive, his sister Aseefa will be present at the rally.

Earlier today, while speaking to the media prior to her departure, Maryam condemned the crackdown on PDM workers and supporters by the administration and said that the government was taking all steps to dismantle today's public meeting because it was "scared", said Dawn.

Speaking on Khan's allegations that the Opposition does not care about the spread of coronavirus infections, Maryam said, "Is corona only spreading through opposition's gatherings?"

"This rally has succeeded before it has even started...every container placed along the [venue's] route, every checkpost and all the arrests that are being made are a reflection of their (government) fear," she added.On Monday, several Opposition leaders including PPP leader Ali Qasim Gilani were arrested.

According to a report by Geo News, police in Multan filed a case against PPP workers after they broke through security barriers and stormed into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh on Saturday.

The PDM has held four similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

