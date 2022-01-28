Baltimore, Jan 28 (AP) An injured Baltimore firefighter was released from the hospital Thursday, three days after surviving the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues, the fire department said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that EMT/firefighter John McMaster was released from the University of Maryland Medical Center's Shock Trauma Center with photos of McMaster being greeted by colleagues as he left the hospital.

Also Read | China Has Increased Investment in Zimbabwe but Locals Are Losing Jobs, Says Report.

McMaster and three other firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze early Monday when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them, fire Chief Niles Ford has said. Crews removed piles of debris to reach the firefighters and McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital, Ford said.

Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene Monday. Ford identified those killed as Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

Also Read | Ukraine Shooting: Gunman Kills 5, Injures 5 at Military Plant in Dnipro.

Sadler was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant, the department announced Thursday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)