Tokyo [Japan], September 13 (ANI): The first group of Afghan evacuees has arrived in Japan to take refuge in the island nation.

The evacuees were among around 10 Afghans who entered neighbouring Pakistan by land last week, Kyodo News reported.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: France Refuses To Have Any Ties With Taliban Government, Says Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The four were local workers of the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Afghanistan and family members, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis last month after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Also Read | Unvaccinated May Be 10 Times More Likely to Die From COVID-19: US Study.

The Afghans arrived via Doha in the Gulf state of Qatar, diplomatic sources said earlier, adding that arrangements are being made for the remainder of the group to head to Japan in the near future.

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces were dispatched to the region to evacuate around 500 people wishing to leave Afghanistan.

The Japanese government set up a temporary office of its Kabul embassy in Qatar on September 1 that is expected to be responsible for evacuation support. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)