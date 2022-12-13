Beijing [China], December 13 (ANI): Five Chinese nationals were injured in an attack on a Kabul hotel, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said demanding an investigation into the case and severe punishment for "the attackers", reported Reuters.

"China demands the Afghan side spare no efforts in searching for and rescuing Chinese individuals, and at the same time open a comprehensive investigation, severely punish the attackers, and earnestly strengthen the protection of Chinese citizens and organisations in Afghanistan," Reuters quoted Wang as saying at a news conference in Beijing.

Earlier, TOLOnews reported that the bomb and gun attack targeting a hotel, which is frequently visited by Chinese visitors, ended with the killing at least three attackers. Two foreigners wee also injured in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the spokesman for the interim government, Zabiullah Mujahid said the attack on the hotel in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul ended with the killing of three attackers.

Meanwhile, Kabul's Security Department's Spokesman Khalid Zadran said a compound named 'Kabul Hotel' was under attack by 'devil elements'. He also said 'ordinary people' stay at the hotel.

According to Mujahid, all guests were evacuated and no foreign nationals were killed in the attack.

However, two foreigners were injured after jumping off their room, said reports.

TOLOnews reported, citing a government source, that there were four attackers and one of whom blew himself up at a security gate. The source said the three other attackers were shot dead by the Islamic Emirate forces.

According to the source, one personnel of the Islamic Emirate was killed and three others wounded.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, according to TOLOnews.

A resident said two big explosions were followed by several small ones. He also said the building belongs to Chinese nationals.

Meanwhile, the US condemned the attack as it called on the Taliban to fulfil its commitments made to the international community.

"First on the attack today in Kabul. We've seen these reports, the reports of violence, reports potentially of deaths and casualties. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the use of violence against innocent civilians," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told the media.

"The Afghan people have been subjected to levels of violence far too high for far too long, and we condemn unequivocally what has happened today," he added. (ANI)

