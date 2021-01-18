Peshawar [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in August last year, but it has not yet provided passengers with functioning washrooms.

Piles of rubbish have piled up and there is no water or sanitation facility, according to The News International. It is also reported that drug addicts gather near the place after sunset.

According to The News International, three commercial plazas were also to be built to increase the project's revenue, but they are not yet complete.

Construction work was halted due to "problems with the contractors" and claimed it will be resumed in the next 20 to 25 days, said Director-General, Peshawar Development Authority.

"Work on the bathrooms and commercial plazas will be completed soon," The News International quoted Director-General as saying. (ANI)

