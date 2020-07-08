Kathmandu, Jul 8 (PTI) A crucial meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to decide the political future of beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was once again deferred on Wednesday till Friday to allow more time for the top leaders to reach a power-sharing deal amid the heightened intra-party rift and his anti-India remarks.

FGN14 US-WHO-3RDLD WITHDRAWAL

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 3,756 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,22,350: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

US formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO

Washington, Jul 8 (PTI) The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, breaking off ties with the global health body amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | TikTok to be Banned in US? Donald Trump Says 'It's Something We're Looking At' to Punish China.

FGN24 CHINA-US-WHO-LD REAX

China slams US for pulling out of WHO

Beijing: China on Wednesday slammed the US decision to withdraw from the WHO as yet another example of Washington upholding "unilateralism" and defended the UN body for coordinating the global response to COVID-19, as it geared up for a visit by the health agency's experts to probe the origin of the coronavirus.

FGN23 UK-MALLYA

Indian banks pursue Mallya bankruptcy order in UK court

London: A consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) are pursuing their bankruptcy order against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya in the High Court in England, as they seek to establish that any settlement offer made by him is now “dead in the water”.

FGN15 PAK-COURT-TEMPLE

Pak court rejects petitions challenging construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad Islamabad: A Pakistani court has dismissed three identical petitions challenging the construction of the first Hindu temple in the country's capital.

FGN14 US-WHO-3RDLD WITHDRAWAL

US formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO

Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, breaking off ties with the global health body amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic.

FGN18 CHINA-HK-OFFICE

China opens security office in Hong Kong to implement controversial law; foreign firms concerned

Beijing/Hong Kong: China on Wednesday opened its first office in Hong Kong to implement the controversial national security law, a move which is expected to impact the hundreds of foreign firms which are concerned over the vague language used in the legislation and its implications.

FGN13 UN-DRAFT-INDIA-PRIORITIES

India's UNSC priorities find ‘resonance' in declaration to commemorate UN's 75th anniversary

United Nations: India's priorities for its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council has found “resonance” in a draft declaration finalised to commemorate the global body's 75th anniversary, echoing New Delhi's calls for a strong mandate against terrorism, reformed multilateralism and inclusive development. FGN11 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak must introspect why it's universally acknowledged as 'epicentre' of terrorism: India at UN United Nations: Hitting out at Pakistan for peddling “false narratives” against it, India has asked Islamabad that it must introspect about why it is universally acknowledged as the "international epicentre" of terrorism and the “best safe haven for terrorists.”

FGN9 US-CHINA-LD TIBET US announces new visa restrictions on China over access to Tibet Washington: The US has announced new visa bans on senior Chinese officials involved in restricting access to foreigners to the sensitive region of Tibet and reaffirmed its support for "meaningful autonomy" for Tibetans, opening another point of friction amid tense relations between Washington and Beijing.

FGN6 US-STUDENTS-2NDLD REAX

Trump admin's policy change on global students misguided: US varsities, lawmakers

Washington: Several Congressmen and top American educational institutions decried the Trump administration's policy change that will require international students in the US with an F-1 visa to take at least one in-person course or else face the prospect of deportation. PTI TEAM NSA 07081711 NNNNn because it was selling at a rate half the black market. Others use stuck dollars to settle bank loans, still valued at the official peg. Azzi estimates loans up to $15 billion have been paid already.

Ghassan Frem, a dentist, paid a friend's loan of over $30,000 with his “Lollars.” She paid him the money in an account abroad. It is a win-win: He uses his “dead” dollars, and the friend settles her loan at a discount.

Meanwhile, Frem bought $950-worth of new air conditioners on his credit card. The trick is: He pays his credit card bill at the official rate with pounds he bought on the black market for far fewer dollars.

Many use this loophole, buying merchandise or doing renovations whether they need it or not, to rescue trapped dollars. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)