Washington/Beijing, Sep 20 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has announced a proposed deal on TikTok involving two American companies - Oracle and Walmart - that would allow the US operations of the Chinese video sharing application, which was placed on a ban list due to security concerns. By Lalit K Jha and K J M Varma

FGN14 TRUMP-SC-LD NOMINEE Trump vows to nominate woman judge for Supreme Court ahead of election despite opposition from Democrats

Washington, Sep 20 (PTI) President Donald Trump has said he will next week nominate a woman to replace the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, escalating a political row with the Democrats over her successor weeks before the presidential election.

By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 UNGA-GUTERRES-LEADERS Virtual edition of UN General Assembly to see record participation of world leaders: Guterres

United Nations,: The virtual edition of the United Nations General Assembly will see a record number of Heads of State and Government address the high-level week through pre-recorded video statements, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN10 VIRUS-MALDIVES-INDIA-AID India extends USD 250 million in financial support to Maldives to overcome impact of COVID-19

Male: India has provided financial assistance of USD 250 million to the Maldives to help it mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian embassy here said on Sunday.

FGN9 VIRUS-UK-RULES Hefty fines for COVID-19 quarantine breaches in England

London: The UK government on Sunday announced new rules, which make it a legal requirement for people with coronavirus to quarantine, with fines of up to 10,000 pounds imposed on repeat breaches of the stipulated 14-day self-isolation period to control the spread of the virus. By Aditi Khanna

