London, Oct 31 (PTI) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a month-long nationwide lockdown amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country with an announcement expected as early as Monday, according to reports quoting government sources.

FGN19 TURKEY-QUAKE-LD TOLL Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Izmir (Turkey): Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27 people. (AP)

FGN16 AUS-INDIAN-CHEF The 'Hunger Hero': Indian-origin chef in Australia feeding needy during coronavirus pandemic

Melbourne: An Indian-origin chef in Australia has been tirelessly working to deliver free food to the homeless and needy people, including international students, ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out here and is now raising funds for a food truck to enable him deliver meals to them.

